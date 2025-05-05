MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,949 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.11% of MSA Safety worth $72,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,504,000 after acquiring an additional 674,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,573,000 after purchasing an additional 271,264 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,689,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MSA Safety by 554.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 284,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,170,000 after buying an additional 241,061 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,007. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA stock opened at $157.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $127.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. StockNews.com cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $175.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.20.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

