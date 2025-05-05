Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Hits $11.19 on Exchanges

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Metars Genesis has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $942.77 million and $28.21 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for $11.19 or 0.00011910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 11.54331442 USD and is up 5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $92.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

