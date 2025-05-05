Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Up 3.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $61.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Maplebear traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.92. Approximately 2,056,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,116,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.22.

CART has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Maplebear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Maplebear

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $898,682.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,011,190.52. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,310.44. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,165 shares of company stock worth $1,541,785. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Maplebear by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.