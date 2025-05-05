Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Upgraded at Raymond James

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

LUMN stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

