Lido Advisors LLC Raises Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Haleon by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 230,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 67,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Haleon by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 475,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Haleon by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,939 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,624,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,274,000 after purchasing an additional 161,865 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

HLN stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HLN shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

View Our Latest Report on Haleon

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.