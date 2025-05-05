Lido Advisors LLC Buys 13,148 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $24.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $26.36.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

