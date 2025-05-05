Liberty Live Group (LLYVA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVA opened at $72.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $79.63.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

