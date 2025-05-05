KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Position Lifted by Breakout Capital Partners LP

Breakout Capital Partners LP grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,900 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 13.3% of Breakout Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Breakout Capital Partners LP owned about 0.21% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appaloosa LP raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,575,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,793,000 after purchasing an additional 810,695 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 449,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,107 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 122,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29,608.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,260,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 1,256,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.