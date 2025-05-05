Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,071 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. This trade represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

