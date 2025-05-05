Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $234.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.37 and a 200-day moving average of $256.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $186.50 and a twelve month high of $288.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

About Jones Lang LaSalle



Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

