Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 10,534.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 743,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $19,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,367,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,815,000 after buying an additional 559,276 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,477,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,613,000 after acquiring an additional 634,282 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,980 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,113,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,348 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

