Jackson Financial (JXN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Jackson Financial to post earnings of $5.03 per share and revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts expect Jackson Financial to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $81.66 on Monday. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average of $89.70.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jackson Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,852.68. This represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.