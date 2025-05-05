iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,469 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $148.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.73. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.