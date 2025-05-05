iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.72% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $167,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,774,000. Moment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,420,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 387,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after buying an additional 174,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,813,000 after buying an additional 102,431 shares during the period.

IJK stock opened at $85.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.04. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

