iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) is Bramshill Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,223,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,816 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF makes up 25.6% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $162,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 32,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.75 on Monday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.