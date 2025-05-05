iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.17 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 265394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.