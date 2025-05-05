iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG stock opened at $133.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $146.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.90.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

