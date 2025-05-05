iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.53 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,762.27 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.2592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.