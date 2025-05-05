Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Holdings Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 85,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

