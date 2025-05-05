Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $108.25 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $93.24 and a 52 week high of $127.38. The company has a market cap of $783.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.27.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

