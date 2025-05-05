Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 163.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $488.83 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $306.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.64.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.