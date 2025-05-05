Invesco (IVZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) in the last few weeks:

4/23/2025 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $15.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

4/8/2025 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.50 to $14.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 67.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,472,000 after buying an additional 188,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 113,451 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

