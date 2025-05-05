Invesco (IVZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) in the last few weeks:
- 4/23/2025 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $15.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2025 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2025 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2025 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2025 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2025 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2025 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2025 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2025 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.
- 4/8/2025 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.50 to $14.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2025 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2025 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2025 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Invesco Stock Performance
NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invesco Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,472,000 after buying an additional 188,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 113,451 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
