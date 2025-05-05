InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,583,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1,451.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 299,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,986,000 after purchasing an additional 280,030 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after buying an additional 164,223 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $19,572,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $17,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

IDCC opened at $210.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $231.97. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total transaction of $75,078.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,491.87. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $129,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,260. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,833 shares of company stock worth $2,938,660. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

