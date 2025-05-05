Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.0 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.190-2.290 EPS.

IART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

IART stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -187.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $442.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

