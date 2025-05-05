Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.85, but opened at $14.73. Integra LifeSciences shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 1,189,112 shares trading hands.

The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.17 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,894 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,756 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 5,960.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 29.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $911.86 million, a P/E ratio of -132.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

