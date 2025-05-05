Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Boosted by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Infosys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Haven Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Infosys by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after buying an additional 266,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.48.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

