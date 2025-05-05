Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,081,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Infosys were worth $155,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Haven Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Infosys by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 266,902 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

