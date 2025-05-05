Independence Realty Trust’s (IRT) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NYSE IRT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.50. 18,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,245. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

