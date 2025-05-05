Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $7.39. Hillman Solutions shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 408,269 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLMN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $359.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.14 million. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 233,894 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $4,631,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,612,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,145,000 after purchasing an additional 130,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.