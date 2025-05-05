HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,757.08. This represents a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $348.11 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.13.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

