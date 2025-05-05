Hasbro (HAS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/25/2025 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2025 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/15/2025 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/14/2025 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a “hold” rating.
- 3/25/2025 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Hasbro Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.61. 169,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,452. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
