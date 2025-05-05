Hasbro (HAS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2025 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/15/2025 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2025 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2025 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.61. 169,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,452. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63.

Get Hasbro Inc alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.