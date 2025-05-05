Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Cadian Capital Management LP

Cadian Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,221,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786,409 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health makes up 9.2% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned about 4.23% of Guardant Health worth $159,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Guardant Health Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

