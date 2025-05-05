GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Increased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $787,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in GSK by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 12,453 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,095 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

GSK Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.4216 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.