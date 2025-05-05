Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Head to Head Contrast

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gorilla Technology Group and Jamf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gorilla Technology Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jamf 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gorilla Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.75%. Given Gorilla Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gorilla Technology Group is more favorable than Jamf.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

1.3% of Gorilla Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Jamf shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Gorilla Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Jamf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gorilla Technology Group has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jamf has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gorilla Technology Group and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gorilla Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Jamf -11.29% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gorilla Technology Group and Jamf”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gorilla Technology Group $78.94 million 3.91 $13.50 million N/A N/A Jamf $627.40 million 2.42 -$110.09 million ($0.54) -21.37

Gorilla Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamf.

Summary

Gorilla Technology Group beats Jamf on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata. The company also provides information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) security convergence AI algorithms for system administrators and security engineers to detect suspicious behaviors in real time; network anomaly detection AI models; and endpoint malware and suspicious behavior detection AI models. In addition, it offers intelligent video analytics (IVA) appliances to analyze and turn unstructured video and picture data into structured data; IVAR appliance that provides insight into business and operations in a statistic dashboard; smart attendance to track employee health and safety, work hours, clock-ins/outs, and absenteeism, as well as to protect company assets and intellectual properties; event and video management system appliances to store event/object attributes in temporal-spatial big data database from Gorilla; and operation technology security appliance to monitor and control physical devices, processes, and infrastructure, as well as to protect industrial systems and networks from various threats. Further, the company provides smart retail SaaS for shopper demographics, visualized shopper behavior, and advanced data analytics, smart city and transportation SaaS for traffic management, public safety, and planning data; and endpoint security SaaS that protects endpoints against security threats. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, that provides purpose-built endpoint security and MTD for Mac and mobile devices; Jamf Business Plan, a Apple solution that automates the lifecycle of Apple devices, including device deployment, identity and access, management, and security; Jamf Safe Internet, that help schools protect minors from harmful content on the internet; Jamf Executive Threat Protection, an ADR solution for mobile devices that gives organizations the ability to extract critical device telemetry; Jamf's education apps empower teachers, parents, and students to control, manage, and secure devices inside and outside of the classroom. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

