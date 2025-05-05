Gold Royalty (GROY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.
Gold Royalty Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of GROY stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $212.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.02. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.
About Gold Royalty
