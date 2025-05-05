Gold Royalty (GROY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

Gold Royalty Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GROY stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $212.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.02. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

