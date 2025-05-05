GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 126.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%.

GigaMedia Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GigaMedia stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.36. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

