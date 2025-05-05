General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

NYSE GM opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,567,000 after buying an additional 176,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,066,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,382,000 after buying an additional 228,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $592,321,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,930,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $582,251,000 after acquiring an additional 822,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

