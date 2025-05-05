Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $43.49 million for the quarter.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $584.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In related news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 13,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $189,883.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at $800,215.12. This represents a 19.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $86,914.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,532.84. This trade represents a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $402,216 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Pareto Securities raised Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

