Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $19,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $76.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.11. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $164.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

