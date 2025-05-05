Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes $357,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,586,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $758,182,000 after buying an additional 66,215 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Masimo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,454,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,807,000 after buying an additional 1,094,647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masimo by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,823,000 after buying an additional 943,001 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,791,000 after acquiring an additional 135,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.80.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Up 1.7 %

MASI stock opened at $166.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.77 and a beta of 1.28. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.