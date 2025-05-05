Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes $283,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,234 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Melius upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
