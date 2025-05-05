Freestone Grove Partners LP Invests $396,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Dropbox by 4,472.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dropbox by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 768.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $80,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,264 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,738.16. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,165. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,765 shares of company stock worth $383,995. 28.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

