Freestone Grove Partners LP Buys Shares of 18,704 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PARR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 65,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE PARR opened at $14.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Par Pacific

Par Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.