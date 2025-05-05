Freestone Grove Partners LP Buys New Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $201,420,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,585,000 after buying an additional 499,736 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,930,000 after buying an additional 379,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $140,039,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,188,000 after acquiring an additional 322,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $255.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.48. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.73.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

