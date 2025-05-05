Freestone Grove Partners LP Buys New Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,274,000 after buying an additional 233,790 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $161.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $161.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

