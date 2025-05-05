Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter.
Fiverr International Stock Performance
Shares of FVRR opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.30 million, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $36.11.
Fiverr International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.
