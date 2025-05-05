Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

Shares of FVRR opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.30 million, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $36.11.

Fiverr International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp cut Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

