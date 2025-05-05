F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $35.83 on Monday. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is presently 18.14%.

In related news, major shareholder National Financial I. Fidelity purchased 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 110,483,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,236,964.80. This represents a 4.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Celina J. Wang Doka bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $105,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,635. The trade was a 16.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,273,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FG shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

