Exagen (XGN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter.

Exagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ XGN opened at $6.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. Exagen has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

