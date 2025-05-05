Euro Coin (EUROC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $44.59 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00001209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $234.72 million and approximately $44.59 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 206,602,114 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

