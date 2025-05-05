Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 277.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,018 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up about 11.2% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Equifax were worth $44,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Equifax by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $264.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.21 and its 200-day moving average is $252.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. This trade represents a 13.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

